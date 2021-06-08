If you are like us and spend the evening just searching the internet for hours on end, you may have found heaps of your favourite websites are down..

And asking WHY ISN’T IT WORKING?

Well, it’s because a CDN, or content distribution network, called Fastly is having issues, causing websites like Reddit, Amazon and CNN to go down.

It’s not known how long they will be down for but most of the world is of course, heading straight to Twitter to complain.

In some good news, though.

Myspace is still up. — Tegan Higginbotham (@TeganMH) June 8, 2021

Advertisement

Advertisement