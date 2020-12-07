Cling wrap has got to be one of the most infuriating items in the entire kitchen.

It sticks to things when it’s not supposed to then refuses to stick to things you want it to stick to. Like I said, infuriating.

One TikTok user has shared her aunty’s saran wrap hack that she says makes it way easier to work with.

And it’s as simple as where making a little room in your freezer…

TikTok user @officialtiktoknurse explains how she was struggling to wrap her prepped meals when her aunty told her that the saran wrap she was using is “supposed to go in the freezer”.

After trying it overnight, she says that the saran wrap is way easier to use and no longer sticks to everything it comes into contact with.

Although we do have to ask the question…isn’t cling wrap SUPPOSED to, you know, cling to things?