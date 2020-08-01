Turns out, Siri’s laugh is creepier than a Chucky doll.
Her terrifying giggle is making headlines all over the world this week, after TikTok user @sketchypunx shared the strangely hilarious video below.
In the video, Siri was asked to change the phone user’s nick name to name ‘HAHAHAHAHAHAHA’.
@sketchypunxFun with Siri 😂😂 ##Australia ##siri ##hahhahahahahaha ##fyp♬ original sound – sketchypunx
When reading out the ‘nick name’, Siri seemed to have nervous breakdown! In just a few days, the clip has gained over 400 thousand views.
Users commented, “This is the kind of polite laugh I pull in meetings,”
While another said, “Siri is failing at breathing while laughing,” .
Good luck sleeping tonight after watching this…