Turns out, Siri’s laugh is creepier than a Chucky doll.

Her terrifying giggle is making headlines all over the world this week, after TikTok user @sketchypunx shared the strangely hilarious video below.

In the video, Siri was asked to change the phone user’s nick name to name ‘HAHAHAHAHAHAHA’.

When reading out the ‘nick name’, Siri seemed to have nervous breakdown! In just a few days, the clip has gained over 400 thousand views.

Users commented, “This is the kind of polite laugh I pull in meetings,”

While another said, “Siri is failing at breathing while laughing,” .

Good luck sleeping tonight after watching this…