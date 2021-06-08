Melbourne Mum of two, Chantel Mila, has shared this life-changing hack on TikTok that has taken the world by storm.

In her TikTok, which has now gone viral, Chantel shared her homemade ‘wrinkle relaxer spray’, which will almost instantly remove wrinkles from your clothes.

But don’t just take our word for it, check out her video, which left us stunned:

If you want to try this yourself, Chantel has shared her recipe to make it happen, and there are only 3 ingredients!

All you need is 2 cups of water, 1 tablespoon of white vinegar, 1 tablespoon of hair conditioner and then just put it into a bottle and shake it up.

From there, all you need to do is spray it onto the clothing item, flatten it with your hand and hang it up for 5 mins until it’s dry.