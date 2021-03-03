Are you a little too attached to your pillow? This will make you want to rethink whether or not it’s time to let go.

British doctor Karan Raj has revealed the reason why you need to change your pillow at least every two years and it has shaken social media.

Explaining the facts in a TikTok video, Dr Raj told views, “the average person sheds about 4kg of skin every year.”

He explained that most of the skin ends up on the pillow which microscopic dust mites feed on, which leave 20 droppings a day.

And it turns out dust mite faeces can cause “breathing and allergy-type symptoms.” Oh my.

Dr Raj also pointed out that the yellow spots that end up on pillows are from the sweat and oil from our bodies, which can build up to mould and bacteria.

If you’re worried, there is a test you can do.

“If you can fold your pillow in half and it doesn’t spring back, that pillow is dead,” Dr Raj said.

The video has since been viewed over 1.2million times and many people are digesting the facts.

“My pillow is older than me,” one viewer wrote.

“Yeah but have you heard of washing machines,” another joked.

“Not me using the same pillow for 11 years,” a third added.