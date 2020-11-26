In more great news, Mornington Peninsula Shire has confirmed that foreshore camping in Rye, Rosebud and Sorento will reopen from January 2 2021.

The decision to reverse the ban announced earlier this month was made based on the easing of restrictions, particularly around outdoor gatherings.

“We have been monitoring the situation on a weekly basis with the health and wellbeing of our community, campers, visitors and staff at the forefront of our thinking. After reviewing the details in the Premier’s recent announcement and considering the risks, we concluded it was safe to resume camping, albeit with some ongoing Covid requirements in place,” Mornington Peninsula Shire CEO John Baker said.

“I’m delighted we can allow the camping tradition to continue on the Peninsula this summer and I implore our campers to do the right thing to ensure a safe and successful season.”

Camping grounds will operate at 80% capacity to accommodate social distancing and additional cleaning services will be introduced for amenities.

Anyone who had pre-booked for January will be contacted to see if they wish to reactive their booking. No casual bookings will be offered at this stage.