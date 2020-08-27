Every so often (or perhaps every week) an Aldi Special Buy comes on sale that you just have to have. So much so, you are willing to spend a huge chunk of your day waiting in line to get your hands on it.

However, not everyone has time on their side to score a bargain and savvy shoppers have discovered a clever way to get the job done using Airtasker.

In an advertisement titled “line up at Aldi early morning to purchase product”, the assigned person will be paid $30 to head to a Queensland store and queue up.

On the popular Facebook page Aldi Mums, customers were loving the solution and were thinking they could start earning some cash when heading into the shops.

“That’s one way to do it, who would have thought!,” the post read along with a photo of the job advert.

“I’d do it for $20,” one comment said, “I live next door to an Aldi.”

