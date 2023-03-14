You won’t believe what’s back… Girlfriend Magazine! Yep – the mag every girl back in the 90s and noughties flipped through, drooled over, agonised about and shared around the circle at lunch time.

Prime Video has brought it back for a special, one-off print edition, with none other than Taylor Swift gracing the front cover! It’s all to celebrate the launch of the hilarious new Australian series Class of ’07, premiering on March 17.

Class of ‘07 is about a ten year reunion at an all-girls high school. The straight-A students, the popular girls, the cool kids and the nerds… what could possibly go wrong?

Well, how about an apocalyptic tidal wave? Suddenly ‘who stayed hot’ becomes irrelevant as the girls fight to survive – and try not to kill each other!

So don’t forget to watch the show, and pick up your copy of the exclusive free Collector’s Edition of Girlfriend Magazine, with Tay Tay on the cover.

Head back to the noughties and reminisce about the hottest trends, fashion hits, and celebrity crushes of 2007. This special issue sees the return of fan-favourite sections such as “How Embarrassment!” and “Sex Ed” with sexologist Chantelle Otten, and features celebrity interviews with Emily Browning, Caitlin Stasey, and Megan Smart from Prime Video’s Class of ’07.

If you can’t get your hands on the limited print run, you can check out the digital edition.

Class of ‘07 launches exclusively on Prime Video on March 17 with all eight episodes dropping at once. Start your 30 day free trial now.