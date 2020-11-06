The silly season is upon us and that means we can start planning our festive get-togethers with friends and family!

If you’re a Gin lover, you best get your hands on Four Pillars Australian Christmas Gin.

If you’re wondering what to do with it – how to spice things up a bit – look no further!

Four Pillars have revealed their delicious 2020 Christmas Gin cocktail recipes along with a festive range of Gin merch and gifts that are perfect for that Christmas stocking!

Check our the mouthwatering cocktail recipes below:

NO.1_CHRISTMAS GIN & GINGER

An easy but refreshing drinking, with zesty lime and a hit of spice from the ginger.

INGREDIENTS
METHOD
  • Add gin and bitters to a highball glass over ice
  • Squeeze in half a lime and top with ginger beer or ale
  • Drop in that squeezed lime as garnish

NO.2_BIG PASH

This passionfuity number should get everyone in the mood for big love, big laughs and the occasional big pash.

INGREDIENTS
  • 30mL Australian Christmas Gin
  • 60mL sparkling wine
  • 30mL soda water
  • 10mL sugar syrup
  • Passionfruit
  • Lime leaves
METHOD
  • Scoop the pulp of half a passionfruit into a wine glass.
  • Add remaining ingredients over ice and stir well. Garnish with the other passionfruit half and lime leaves.

NO.3_COLADA PUNCH

Nothing says celebration like a bowl of punch, especially this delicious take on a Piña Colada. Serves six.

INGREDIENTS
  • 500mL Australian Christmas Gin
  • 500mL coconut water
  • 250mL sparkling wine
  • 250mL pineapple juice
  • Juice of three limes
  • Pineapple
  • Lime
METHOD
  • Mix all the ingredients in a punchbowl over ice.
  • Garnish with pineapple and lime.
  • Serves six.

NO.4_CHRISSIE NEGRONI

Christmas indulgence meets perfect bittersweet balance in this Christmas riff on the classic Negroni.

INGREDIENTS
METHOD
  • Add gin, Campari and vermouth (use a rosé vermouth if you can) to a short glass over ice.
  • Stir well and garnish with a wedge of orange.

Get more inspiration and info on Four Pillars Gin here!

Drink responsibly.

