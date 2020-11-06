The silly season is upon us and that means we can start planning our festive get-togethers with friends and family!
If you’re a Gin lover, you best get your hands on Four Pillars Australian Christmas Gin.
If you’re wondering what to do with it – how to spice things up a bit – look no further!
Four Pillars have revealed their delicious 2020 Christmas Gin cocktail recipes along with a festive range of Gin merch and gifts that are perfect for that Christmas stocking!
Check our the mouthwatering cocktail recipes below:
NO.1_CHRISTMAS GIN & GINGER
An easy but refreshing drinking, with zesty lime and a hit of spice from the ginger.
INGREDIENTS
- 45mL Australian Christmas Gin
- 15mL freshly squeezed lime juice
- 2 dashes bitters
- Ginger beer or ale
METHOD
- Add gin and bitters to a highball glass over ice
- Squeeze in half a lime and top with ginger beer or ale
- Drop in that squeezed lime as garnish
NO.2_BIG PASH
This passionfuity number should get everyone in the mood for big love, big laughs and the occasional big pash.
INGREDIENTS
- 30mL Australian Christmas Gin
- 60mL sparkling wine
- 30mL soda water
- 10mL sugar syrup
- Passionfruit
- Lime leaves
METHOD
- Scoop the pulp of half a passionfruit into a wine glass.
- Add remaining ingredients over ice and stir well. Garnish with the other passionfruit half and lime leaves.
NO.3_COLADA PUNCH
Nothing says celebration like a bowl of punch, especially this delicious take on a Piña Colada. Serves six.
INGREDIENTS
- 500mL Australian Christmas Gin
- 500mL coconut water
- 250mL sparkling wine
- 250mL pineapple juice
- Juice of three limes
- Pineapple
- Lime
METHOD
- Mix all the ingredients in a punchbowl over ice.
- Garnish with pineapple and lime.
- Serves six.
NO.4_CHRISSIE NEGRONI
Christmas indulgence meets perfect bittersweet balance in this Christmas riff on the classic Negroni.
INGREDIENTS
- 30mL Australian Christmas Gin
- 30mL sweet vermouth
- 30mL Campari
- Orange
METHOD
- Add gin, Campari and vermouth (use a rosé vermouth if you can) to a short glass over ice.
- Stir well and garnish with a wedge of orange.
Drink responsibly.
