The silly season is upon us and that means we can start planning our festive get-togethers with friends and family!

If you’re a Gin lover, you best get your hands on Four Pillars Australian Christmas Gin.

If you’re wondering what to do with it – how to spice things up a bit – look no further!

Four Pillars have revealed their delicious 2020 Christmas Gin cocktail recipes along with a festive range of Gin merch and gifts that are perfect for that Christmas stocking!

Check our the mouthwatering cocktail recipes below:

NO.1_CHRISTMAS GIN & GINGER

An easy but refreshing drinking, with zesty lime and a hit of spice from the ginger. INGREDIENTS 45mL Australian Christmas Gin

15mL freshly squeezed lime juice

2 dashes bitters

Ginger beer or ale METHOD Add gin and bitters to a highball glass over ice

Squeeze in half a lime and top with ginger beer or ale

Drop in that squeezed lime as garnish NO.2_BIG PASH

Advertisement

Advertisement

This passionfuity number should get everyone in the mood for big love, big laughs and the occasional big pash. INGREDIENTS 30mL Australian Christmas Gin

60mL sparkling wine

30mL soda water

10mL sugar syrup

Passionfruit

Lime leaves METHOD Scoop the pulp of half a passionfruit into a wine glass.

Add remaining ingredients over ice and stir well. Garnish with the other passionfruit half and lime leaves. NO.3_COLADA PUNCH Nothing says celebration like a bowl of punch, especially this delicious take on a Piña Colada. Serves six. INGREDIENTS 500mL Australian Christmas Gin

500mL coconut water

250mL sparkling wine

250mL pineapple juice

Juice of three limes

Pineapple

Lime METHOD Mix all the ingredients in a punchbowl over ice.

Garnish with pineapple and lime.

Serves six.

NO.4_CHRISSIE NEGRONI

Christmas indulgence meets perfect bittersweet balance in this Christmas riff on the classic Negroni. INGREDIENTS 30mL Australian Christmas Gin

30mL sweet vermouth

30mL Campari

Orange METHOD Add gin, Campari and vermouth (use a rosé vermouth if you can) to a short glass over ice.

Stir well and garnish with a wedge of orange.

Get more inspiration and info on Four Pillars Gin here!

Drink responsibly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Catch Jase & PJ weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1 – they’re always up to something!