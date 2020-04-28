Do you ride the Frankston line? Do you LOVE when buses replace trains? You’re in LUCK!

Premier Daniel Andrews and Minister for Transport Infrastructure Jacinta Allan today announced that the Frankston line would close down in late May for nine weeks to remove three level crossings and to build two new train stations.

More than 1,700 workers will work on the project and will be following the strict social distancing guidelines enforced by the government. This has added a week onto the construction timeline.

From May 23 to July 27, buses will replace trains on the Frankston line between Moorabbin and Mordialloc, and on the Stony Point line.

It’s also great to know that the buses used will be going through an enhanced cleaning process. Current health advice will also be taken into consideration when it comes to frequency and passenger numbers.

“This will be the biggest level crossing constriction blitz we’ve ever done, but the distribution will be worth it,” Mr Andrews said.

“Our Big Build will be vital to creating the jobs Victora needs for our economic recovery. This is just the beginning.”

