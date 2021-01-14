Target has announced that will they be rebranding a number of their stores across Australia, while also permanently shutting some too.

In an update, the company revealed that between 10-25 “large format” Target stores and 50 Target Country stores will close. The remaining stores will either be converted to Kmart or continue to trade as Target, allowing the company to expand its digital capabilities.

Target Stores Closing:

NSW

Early 2021 – Goonellabah, Murwillumbah.

Early-mid 2021 – Armidale, Casino Retail Centre, Cooma, Cootamundra, Corowa, Deniliquin, Forbes, Merimbula, Morisset, Narrabri, Nowra, Salamander Bay, Scone, Wagga Wagga, Winmalee.

VIC

Early-mid 2021 – Bacchus Marsh, Bairnsdale, Benalla, Colac, Kerang, Langwarrin, Maryborough, Myrtleford, Traralgon, Warragul.

WA

Early-mid 2021 – Karratha, Kununurra, Manjimup, Margaret River, Merredin, Narrogin.

TAS & ACT

Early-mid 2021 – Devonport (TAS), Weston Creek (ACT).

SA

Early 2021 – Millicent, Port Lincoln.

Early-mid 2021 – Clare, Naracoorte.

QLD

Early 2021 – Atherton, Biloela, Castletown, Hervey Bay, Kippa Ring.

Early-mid 2021 – Beaudesert, Cairns, Clifton Beach, Emerald, Longreach, Murgon, Moranbah.

Target Stores Rebranding As Kmart:

NSW

Bondi Junction, Broken Hill, Bowral, Gunnedah, Katoomba, Liverpool, Macquarie, Miranda, Moree, Mudgee, Ocean Shores Village Centre, Picton, Rhodes, Rouse Hill, Tumut, Ulladulla, Warringah Mall, Windsor Town, Yass, Yamba.

VIC

Ararat, Caroline Springs, Casey, Castlemaine, Craigieburn, Cobram, Doncaster, Epping, Hamilton, Lakes Entrance, Leongatha, Mansfield, Portland, Swan Hill, Watergardens, Yarrawonga.

WA

Esperance, Geraldton, Perth CBD, Pinjarra, Whitford City, Northam.

SA

Murray Bridge, Port Augusta, Victor Harbor.

QLD

Bowen, Charters Towers, Chinchilla, Dalby, Forrest Lake, Gatton, Goondiwindi, Gympie, Ingham, Mareeba, Noosa Junction, Port Douglas, Roma, Sarina, Stanthorpe, Warwick, Yeppoon.

NT

Katherine.

As of January 2021, Bathurst (NSW), Dubbo (NSW), Broome (WA), Camberwell (VIC), Casey (VIC), Castlemaine (VIC), Cobram (VIC), Echuca (VIC), Green Hills (NSW), Kyabram (VIC), Seymour (VIC), Success (WA), Wetherill Park (NSW), Whyalla (SA), Wonthaggi (VIC) and Woodend (VIC) have already made the switch.

Target has assured all staff members will receive an offer of employment from Kmart.

“For our Target team members that are unable to be redeployed, they will be given consideration for new roles created in Kmart and Catch as they continue to grow,” the company said.

“In addition, Wesfarmers has established a cross-divisional working group to identify redeployment opportunities for affected team members, including in Bunnings and Officeworks.”