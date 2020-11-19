Krispy Kreme fans rejoice!

For today only (Friday 20 November), 7-Eleven is shouting Aussies to a FREE six-pack of Krispy Kreme Original Glazed® bites to kickstart the weekend on a sweet note.

The perfect size to satisfy cravings one bite at a time, customers need to simply download the My 7-Eleven app to redeem the easy win before heading into their local 7-Eleven store.

But with strictly limited stock available, it’s recommended to get in quick to savour the iconic doughnut flavour as the offer will disappear from the app once the allocation is exhausted!