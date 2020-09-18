29th September marks the 40th anniversary of Australia’s most iconic bakery, Bakers Delight.

To honour the milestone, our local baking favourite are shouting Aussies 40,000 of the much loved, signature Cheesymite Scrolls!

Yes, you read that right!

For one-day-only on Tuesday 29th September, customers across the country can indulge in a FREE Cheesymite Scroll from their local bakery, relishing in the nostalgia of four decades in the baking.

There’s no denying the Cheesymite Scroll has garnered a cult following down under like no other, with approximately 100-million sold in the past 40 years (an average of 30 per hour)!

Vegemite fused with melted cheese, could there be anything more Australian?

To score your free Cheesymite Scroll, simply mention the Birthday offer at your local Bakers Delight.

Limited to one Cheesymite Scroll per person while stocks last!

