Hygiene is more important than ever before and we wouldn’t blame you for constantly sanitising your phone, especially if you are using it all day long!

If you’re worried about picking up too many germs, this little known iPhone trick could seriously help you out and it’s super easy. We can’t believe we didn’t know this before.

In a viral video by TikTok user @kaansanity, he explains how to unlock your device WITH YOUR VOICE! Yep, no more punching in your passcode or trying to use Face ID with a mask on.

It turns out the feature, which is hidden away in the settings up, allows you to set up your own unique phrase as well.

With this trick out in the open, it is unsurprising the video has been viewed a whopping 51 million times. Looks like a lot of people are going to be having some fun with this!

