A group of five people were hit with fines over the weekend after gathering to watch the football.

At the time of the breach, the mates from different households had travelled outside their 5km radius and were caught in the Yarra Ranges.

It comes as Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews gave a stern warning to other footy fans on Sunday that they should avoid private gatherings for the Grand Final as it is still illegal to do so under current restrictions.

“I know many people would normally spend time with families and friends to celebrate that day whether their team is in the Grand Final or not, it’s a big part of who we are,” he said.

“But your household and only the members of your household, that’s how the Grand Final has to be.

“You can’t have friends over into your home.”

In the past 24 hours, Victoria Police had issued 124 fines. This includes 13 for not wearing a mask and eight at checkpoints.

Advertisement