Is there really anything better than a Krispy Kreme doughnut? We’ll answer that question for you… NO! There is not.

But even so, the doughnut legends manage to keep making their mouth watering product better and better with various collabs. And their latest one is going to make you go nuts!

Introducing the Krispy Kreme x Snickers collab, bringing us not one but TWO new limited-edition doughnut creations with the flavours of one of Australia’s most loved chocolate bars.

There’s the Snickers Ring Doughnut, which is an original glazed Krispy Kreme doughnut dipped in chocolate ganache, finished with peanut and nougat and laded with a fun size Snickers bar.

Then there’s the Snickers Inspired Filler Doughnut which replicates the delicious Snickers flavour inside the actual doughnut, with gooey caramel, roasted peanuts and more.

Both doughnuts will be available at select Krispy Kreme Australia stores from Tuesday 2 June and 7-Eleven stores from Saturday May 30 for a limited time only.

Are you going to try them? We’ll take 10 of each thanks!

