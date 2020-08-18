When we think of Coles’ signature bottle shop, Liquorland, you think of the bright red and yellow signage with the huge bold letters.

Next time you go in, make sure to take a mental picture because things could be about to change.

In a bid to attract upmarket customers, Liquorland is trialling a more sophisticated look with a new font, black-and-white colour scheme and more spacious layout.

The new concept is currently being trialled in the Melbourne suburb of Oakleigh and has a major focus on local wines and premium craft beers. Don’t worry though, you’ll still be able to get your old faves.

“The store format focuses on simplified signage and seamless navigation to demonstrate specialist credentials and help customers find what they are looking for under ‘Wine Region’, ‘Beer District’ and ‘Spirits Trail’, a Coles spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia.

If the trial store goes well, the new concept will be rolled out across 743 Liquorland stores across Australia.