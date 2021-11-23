The dream team is here and it’s Maccas and Tim Tam baby and they’re here to have us drooling this summer.

Imagine the gorgeously soft, pillowy and sweet swirls of soft-serve balanced with your favourite crunchy chocolate biscuit pieces, topped with a smooth chokkie sauce.

You’ll be able to get your hands on it EARLY from the 24th of November through Uber Eats for ONE WEEK exclusively and then the perfect dessert will arrive at McDonald’s nationwide from the 1st of December.

Tim Kenward, Marketing Director, McDonald’s Australia said, “To celebrate the magic of summer, Macca’s is kicking off two months of exciting new menu items, delicious flavour combinations and iconic brand collaborations to help our customers enjoy great times together.

“At Macca’s, we believe great combinations make summer so special, whether that’s sun and surf, friends and family, or TimTam and McFlurry.

“We’re so excited to kick-start our summer campaign by introducing one of our most iconic flavour combinations, giving Aussies a delicious dessert to enjoy with loved ones this summer.”