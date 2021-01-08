Can I just say, before we start the laughter, that I have nothing but respect for any parent who loves their kid enough to dedicate making a themed birthday cake for them.

You’re doing what most of us couldn’t and I applaud you.

HOWEVER, that being said, this British woman uploaded her attempt at Peppa Pig to a cake fail Facebook Group and it became abundantly clear that the cake reflected… a certain part of the … male… anatomy…

Photo Credit: Facebook

Okay cue laughter because we’re all children on the inside.

In my opinion, she actually did a fantastic job but Peppa without her cute little ears really just ends up being… another word that starts with ‘P.’

Youtube.com/PeppaPigOfficialChannel

The comments below the post definitely agreed with one person writing “Oh honey….no…”

Another and this is my personal favourite, kept it short and sweet with a cracker “Pecker Pig.”

So now that we’ve all established that if you took the eyes off the cake, it would fit right in at a Bachelorette’s party, let’s all laugh it off and let the poor woman live.

 

bake fails nailed it peppa pig