Gnocchi is one of those dishes that one simply cannot get enough of and when you’ve finished your plate off, you could totally be in the mood for seconds.

If you’ve taken a seat at this Richmond restaurant, you could even ask for thirds!

St Domenico are serving unlimited gnocchi on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. For $35 per person, you’ll be able to spend 90 minutes sticking your fork into as many pillow-y parcels as you want. With Gorgonzola, Sorrentina and Pomodoro on the menu, you won’t want to stop!

All the gnocchi is hand-made in store by the owner Salvatore Micali and his team daily so you know you’ll be getting an authentic, fresh experience – hence why bookings are essential and you’ll have to tell your friends to be on time for your sitting.

St Domenico is located at 428 Bridge Road, Richmond. Bottomless Gnocchi is $35pp. Head here to book (remember to mention it in the ‘booking notes!’