Ohhhh boy, Messina’s dropped an ICED VOVO BAVARIAN CAKE, and not only is it aesthetic perfection… it looks like it tastes like it was made by angels.

Dropping on Monday the 20th of September, this is going to be the show stopper at the picnic you go on with all your vaxxed friends.

Layers of coconut biscuit base, coconut bavarois, and raspberry gel, topped with raspberry marshmallow and desiccated coconut.

Look at this bloody thing, it’s so beautiful.

Freeze it for a gelato cake experience, let it melt a little for a semifreddo or defrost the whole thing for a fab mousse cake situation, it’s all good baby!

How to get your hands on the bavarian:

Sign up for an email reminder NOW Get your reminder 8.30 am on Monday the 20th. Order your cake during your designated store release time. Pick up at the time and day you choose between 24th-26th September.

The cake sells for $38 and serves 6-8 people!

Check out your suburbs release schedule below:

🕘 9:00AM – All ACT & QLD stores on sale

BRADDON

KINGSTON

FORTITUDE VALLEY

SOUTH BRIS

🕙 9:30AM – All VIC stores on sale

BRUNSWICK EAST

FITZROY

RICHMOND

WINDSOR

🕚 10:00AM – NSW stores group 1 on sale

CIRCULAR QUAY (not available for pick up on Sat 25th Sept)

SURRY HILLS

BONDI

RANDWICK

MIRANDA

🕛 10:30AM – NSW stores group 2 on sale



BRIGHTON LE SANDS

TRAMSHEDS

PARRAMATTA

DARLINGHURST

🕐 11:00AM – NSW stores group 3 on sale

DARLING SQUARE

NEWTOWN

ROSEBERY

PENRITH

