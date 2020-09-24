Whether you want to kick back with a cheeky cocktail, whip up a yummy recipe or simply enjoy some sparkling water, having a SodaStream in the kitchen comes in handy!

Now, there is now another reason to want to have one of these bad boys sitting on the counter… well, there is five!

SodaStream and Pepsi have now teamed up so you can make some of the most iconic soft drinks in the comfort of your own home.

You’ll have the choice of Pepsi Max, Mountain Dew, 7 Up, Mirinda and of course, the iconic Pepsi flavour.

Keen to try them out for yourself? The new soda mixes are at Coles, Woolworths, Big W, Harvey Norman and JB Hi-Fi stores.

