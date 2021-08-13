Forget Peanut Butter…

That stuff is SO 2020 and we’re living in the future now.

Wholefoods Refinery is flogging a gorgeous selection of delicious nut-based spreads that have been taken to the next level.

We’re talking Salted Peanut Butter, Australian Macadamia Nut Butter, Choc Coco Nut Butter, a ‘Not Tella’ Spread which I’m assuming is a Hazelnut based one and finally…

in my eyes, the piece de resistance… A CINNAMON DONUT SPREAD.

A 375ml jar goes for $14.00 and the spread is made in Australia from premium cashews, freshly roasted peanuts, true cinnamon and shredded coconut!

