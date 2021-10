This is some breaking news as far as we’re concerned.

Pimm’s have just released Liqueur Truffle Chocolate, and we are absolutely losing it; what a wonderful creation!

The special edition chocolate includes a mix of fresh citrus flavours in creamy pure milk chocolate with Liqueur truffle chocolate inside.

The extraordinary creation is currently sold out in most Woolworth’s and local supermarkets, but keep your eyes peeled because you won’t want to miss out on trying this!