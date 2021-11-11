Looking for a true blue stocking stuffer for a friend, family member or Secret Santa? This will be PERFECT!

Typo is now whipping up personalised boxes of Shapes! Yep, you can whack any name up to seven characters onto a box of this iconic snack for the perfect gift for your mates.

You’ll be able to choose between Pizza, Barbecue and Chicken Crimpy and Typo recommends getting creative with it… can you turn ‘Sharon’ into a ‘Shazza’?

Sounds perfect for someone in your life? Order one for $10 a pop – they are available exclusively online.