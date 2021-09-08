Wow, Maccas have just unlocked an old memory that was hiding deep in my brain…Pokemon Trading Cards!

Following huge excitement overseas, the limited-edition Pokémon Happy Meal range hits Aussie McDonald’s restaurants tomorrow!

The range comes in celebration of Pokemon’s 25th anniversary, treating us to four official Pokemon Trading Card Game cards in every Macca’s Pokemon Happy Meal, with 25 to collect in the series.

To all those avid collectors, the limited-edition cards are said to be a little hard to collect, with McDonald’s announcing that once they run out in stores, that’s it!

So if you wanna ‘Catch Em All’, head into Maccas from tomorrow. Happy collecting!