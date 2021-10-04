Ok, so yesterday was a public holiday in some states, so we are hereby moving yesterday’s National Vodka Day to today!

To celebrate, iconic Vodka brand Grey Goose has made up Grey Goose Espresso Martini Kits that you can order to your house.

The kit comes complete with a bottle of grey goose vodka, coffee liqueur, black coffee, syrup & of course, dark coffee chocolate to go into your Martini!

If this sounds like something you want to get your hands (or mouths) on, you can order your own online via the Grey Goose website!

Happy National Vodka Day & drink responsibly!