Have you ever had a big bowl of brekky cereal and thought: “This would be far better without the actual cereal involved”?

Well, all your dreams have now come true!

Paul’s and Kellogg’s have teamed up to bring you flavoured milk that’s based entirely on the milky leftover at the bottom of a bowl of cereal.

That means that you can now grab yourself Froot Loops and Coco Pops flavoured milk on your next supermarket shop.

And while the Coco Pops flavour makes sense (surely that’s just like a chocolate milkshake, only not crunchy), we’re not too sure about the Froot Loops flavour.

Like, what colour is it? Rainbow? We hope it’s rainbow. And is it just going to be a sickly sweet wild ride?

Do us a favour, go out and try it for us and report back, please.

You can grab three packs of both flavours at your supermarket now.