If 2020 has taught us anything, it is to appreciate the little things in life – and we’re sure many Aussies are going to appreciate these bad boys!

Maccas have quietly added a new dessert to their menu and soon it will be available across the country… DONUT BALLS!!!

For $2, you’ll be able to pick up a five pack of delicious cinnamon sugar-coated goodies. You can even go all the way and add hot fudge dipping sauce for $1.50. THE DREAM!

Facebook users have gone crazy for the new menu additions, with one saying they’ve “died and gone to heaven!”

At this stage, the new dessert is only available in NSW but will be soon rolled out in all states. Keep an eye on your local store!