Baking is one of the best ways to kill time in lockdown, but let’s be realistic, it comes a little more naturally to some than others.

If you’re tempted to try making those desserts you’re missing from your favourite restaurant but you failed food tech in high school, something like this could get you through the night.

The food gods at Cannoleria have put together a DIY Cannoli Kit which is perfect for anyone who loves coffee and a kick of Averna. The box was designed as a perfect way to bring families together for Father’s Day, but we reckon anyone will enjoy making these bad boys!

Spend some time in the kitchen and then sink your teeth into one of Cannoleria’s signature crunchy shells which will be filled, by you, wit coffee infused rioted with a swirl of Averna. Oh, and we can’t forget about the stunning candied orange peel and icing sugar for garnish. Divine!

The kit includes six large cannoli shells (so you won’t have to worry about stuffing up the pastry), a piping bag with coffee infused ricotta and Sicilian Amaro Swirl, garnishes including the orange peel and sugar.

There will also be an instruction card and a QR code linking to a YouTube video tutorial to help you perfectly fill your cannoli.

And all of this comes down to a cool price of $25!

Orders for the Father’s Day DIY Cannoli Kit can be placed until September 4th unless sold out prior. Delivery is $5 and covers a 15km radius of all Melbourne & Geelong Cannoleria stores, including those in lockdown. If you like the sound of it, order here.