Eating anything with truffle will always make you feel extra fancy, so if you are looking for something that will soothe your soul this Winter and spice up the ‘Gram, this is where it’s at.

Yulongfu have put a spin on the classic Xiaolongbao that will be a feast for the eyes and the stomach.

The dumplings are handmade with a black truffle wrapping and filled with delicious pork. Considering Yulongfu have been whipping up steamed buns since 1904, you know these are going to be the real deal.

Hungry yet? You’ll find the Black Truffle Dumplings plus plenty more dishes at 136 Bourke Street, Melbourne.