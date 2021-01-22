Is there a drink more suited to hot Aussie summer days than the Aperol Spritz?

If there is, we haven’t met it yet.

But as much as we enjoy the pomp and ceremony of making our own cocktails, sometimes we just really can’t be bothered, and just feel like cracking open a cold one without worrying about which dehydrated fruit will go best in this drink.

Enter the ready-to-drink Aperol Spritz!

Our fave summer bevo is now available in ready-to-drink glass bottles, using the “secret original Aperol recipe”…or so we’re told.

The new drinks come in packs of 3 and are 1.3 standard drinks per bottle, you can pick one up in liquor retailers around the country.

Enjoy responsibly!

