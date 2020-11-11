Milo have just made Christmas shopping completely redundant this year with personalised tins of the good stuff.

After Vegemite pulled the same shenanigans at Christmas, your fave choccie drink and/or ice cream topping can now have your name fully emblazoned on the tin.

There are eight designs to pick from and a limit of 11 characters on your label.

The personalised 460g tins cost $11.99 plus $8 shipping and are available now from the MYMILO website.

Also really handy for those living in share houses who are sick of having to explain again to housemates that no, Davo, this is not your tin.