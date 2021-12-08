Are you looking for a true-blue stocking stuffer for a friend, family member or Secret Santa? This will be PERFECT!

Cotton On is now whipping up personalised boxes of Cheezels! Yep, you can whack any name up to seven characters onto a box of this iconic snack for the perfect gift for your mates.

You’ll only be able to order the original cheese flavoured boxes with a max of 7 characters, so we recommend getting creative with it… can you turn ‘Sharon’ into a ‘Shazza’?

Sounds perfect for someone in your life? Order one for $10 a pop – they are available exclusively online.