Admit it – the good ol’ Woolies mudcake is a staple in Aussie households, but what if we told you that there’s a new flavour in town!

Woolworths is today launching a new limited edition Rocky Road Layered Christmas Cake with layers of vanilla buttercream, chocolate ganache & of course rocky road!

It’s available across Woolworths stores nationwide, for a limited time only and while stock lasts – so get one while you can!

The Woolworths Rocky Road Layered cake is a whopping 1.5KG and is priced at $28 and the perfect sweet treat for family and friends to enjoy together at home.

Merry Christmas!