Australia is stepping up in the sweets department lately, and these new flavours of popcorn are just another example of it!

Griffin’s Marvels have just released two new chocolate-covered popcorn flavours, including a Rocky Road & Cookies and Cream flavour.

The Rocky Rd has a mouth-watering combination of delicious popcorn, soft fluffy pink marshmallow, peanuts, shredded coconut, and of course, a decadent chocolate drizzle.

The cookies & cream, on the other hand, is equally mouth-watering with its decadent combination of delicious popcorn, smashed cookies and cream pieces and smooth chocolate drizzle.

If you were anything like us and trying to decide which one you should try first, you simply must try BOTH!

They are now available at almost all local supermarkets & will only cost you $4.65 per packet!