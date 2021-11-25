Ok, so if you’re anything like me, you LOVE wine…and even more when it’s in a quirky portable bag.

The ‘Cupio Bagnum’ offers a lower carbon footprint to its glass bottle counterpart and equates to two bottles of wine!

The even better news is that it can remain fresh in the fridge for up to 30 days after opening (but I don’t know about you, but I’m never one to have leftover wine).

The bags come in two flavours, a Cupio Pinot Noir and a Dry Pinot Rose, which are available nationwide across Australia.

If you want to get your hands on one of these fun wine bags, they will cost you about $35 per bag!