You might have noticed a new Krispy Kreme product has popped up in 7-Eleven and KK stores….The Original Glazed Bites.

They’re small bite-sized pieces of The Original Glazed Doughnut, ie) glazed doughnut holes!

They come in a box with 6 pieces and retails for roughly $5.

They’ll melt in your mouth and honestly I’ll pop em’ till I drop.

They’ll be available until 28.08.2020 in store and at 7-Elevens!