So, if you’re anything like us, you LOVE having a few cocktails with your friends.

But as much as we enjoy the pomp and ceremony of making our own cocktails, sometimes we just really can’t be bothered and just feel like cracking open a cold one without worrying about which dehydrated fruit will go best in this drink.

Enter the ready-to-drink Fruit Tangle flavoured Vodka cocktail!

This new flavour is now available in ready-to-drink cans; yes, that’s right…cocktails IN A CAN!

The new drinks come in packs of 4 and are approximately 3.5% alcohol volume drink per bottle, and you can pick one up in liquor retailers around the country.

Enjoy responsibly!