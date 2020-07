Streets Ice Cream are changing the game and selling Bubble O’Bill and Rainbow Paddle Pop in tubs!

The tubs are being sold in 1L tubs but Streets Ice Cream haven’t even made an announcement on social media yet!

They are available now at IGA stores across Victoria!

Apparently IGA will also be selling Golden Gaytime tubs, so they’ll soon be a one-stop ice cream shop.

*Tips hat* solid ice cream game, partner.