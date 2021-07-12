We’re living in the future guys.

The world might be falling apart right now, but I’m gonna say we’re never lived in a better time for creation food inventions.

Cocktail Porter has been at the forefront of this and they’ve taken it to the next level.

You can now order and get Messina Dulce De Leche Espresso Martini cocktail kits delivered to your door!

Originally set to be released for Christmas, the subscription service decided you know what the country needs?

BOOZE.

And they’d be correct.

The cocktail kits can be delivered nationwide as of now in two sizes!

A mini kit going for $85 that makes 6 drinks and a large kit that’s $149 that makes 18 cocktails, and for those that need a steady stream of delicious drinks delivered to their door you can sign up for their monthly subscription.

What’s included in the Cocktail Kit:

Ketel One Vodka

Mr Black Liqueur

Cold Filter Coffee

Sugar Syrup

Messina Dulce De Leche Spread

Messina Chocolate Hazelnut Spread

Shaved Coconut

Step-by-step method card – see the Messina cocktail kit here.

