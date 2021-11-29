Oh my goodness, THICC Cookies have linked arms with chocolate legends Whittaker’s for International Cookie Day!

As of yesterday, the two brands have created a gorgeously THICC Peanut Butter + Jelly Cookie using the chocolate from Whittaker’s most recent release, their Pic’s Peanut Butter & Jelly Block.

The cookie dough it marbled and then filled with the chocolate blocks giving you chunks of delicious chocolate, bites of peanut butter all cut through with a yummy sweet, fresh berry jelly.

The limited-edition cookie is available to order between 29th November – 4th December for $7.