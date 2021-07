Steggles chicken nugget and chicken tender range can now come with the option for a little veggie boost.

I’m sure this would come in handy for parents out there whose kids might be on the pickier side.

They’ve ‘boosted’ their nuggets with potato and cauliflower coated in their classic crumb.

The packaging boasts 1/4 cup of vegetables per 10 chicken nuggets with no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives.

You can get your hands on them from Woolworths across the nation for $6 a pop!

Advertisement

Advertisement