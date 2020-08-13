Have you been tasting their ‘Mystery Flavoured’ chip all year?
Did you think you got it right? Or did it leave you absolutely BAFFLED.
They’ve been teasing us for months!! WHAT IS THE FLAVOUR!
It has hints of Chives?? Cheese?? Something else…?
Now is the time… a drumroll please?
THE FLAVOUR IS: CARBONARA
Well done Pringles! You got me good!
If you head to their Facebook page you can see the crazy flavours they’re cooking up in the kitchen like BEEF TACO flavour and CHICKEN SOUVLAKI.
And now you know, Carbonara has been added to the line up.