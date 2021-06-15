Woolworths supermarkets across Australia are giving away free coffee machines as part of a promotion with L’or.

The new offer will see Woolies customers score a free $249 L’Or Barista Latte Premium Machine if they spend more than $120 on L’or coffee capsules at selected stores.

The promotion is on now until June 22.

The deal was spotted by shoppers on a popular Facebook page with shopper Jo saying “If anyone is looking for a coffee machine, I got this bad boy for free, providing I spent $120 worth on L’or pods.’’

“That’s the best coffee machine ever you will enjoy,” said one.

Another said “I have this machine, it’s incredible. Easy to clean, easy to use and delicious. (I’m a coffee snob too and never wanted pod machine until my partner and I both started waking up at 5 am for work.)“

The promotion is available in selected Woolworths stores but is not available at Woolworths Metro stores, online or Ampol branded fuel stations.

