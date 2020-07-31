A Woolworths shopper has shared her really simple trick to getting lamb for just $5 a kilo at her local store.

Sharing on Facebook, Beck revealed how she buys trays of ‘Lamb Offcuts’ from her local Woolies at the fraction of the cost of most of the other lamb products.

While the packs are classified as offcuts, the mum points out that it’s really great for grilling, stews and curries.

The hack means that instead of paying $27 a kilo for lamb mid loin chops, you could pay just $5 a kilo.

“Keep an eye out at your local Woolies,’’ Beck said.

She added: “I had actually picked up a tray of the full-priced ones and put back once I found these trays.”