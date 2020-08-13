A Woolworths customer has revealed a little discount code which could help you save hundreds off your grocery bill.

Posting on Facebook, the shopper shared the news of a time-stamp that appears in the corner of Woolworths’ markdown stickers.

After purchasing a topside beef roast for $16.37 and a bottle of milk for $1.86, the customer noticed that the items had been reduced and showed a time of 10:34 on the milk and the roast showed 11:25.

The customer said that by averaging out the times, it could help people save money by knowing when their local Woolworths is going through its markdowns.

“Plan on working out my law of averages and striking when most likely to hit gold,” the shopper wrote on Facebook.

“I believe I’ve found a timestamp for when the markdowns happen on Woolies’ new labels.”

A Woolworths spokesperson said “We use markdowns from time to time to minimise food waste.’’

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The availability of markdowns will vary from day to day and store to store based on stock levels and demand.”

Love this? We think you’ll love this bit from Jase & PJ – they’re always up to something! Weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1