A Woolworths customer has revealed a brilliant and amusing hidden detail in their Christmas decorations.

Shopper Val spotted the unusual find when looking at their Christmas Magical 30mm Baubles on the supermarket’s website.

In it, you can see the Woolies worker who took the image being reflected in the bauble holding a camera.

The shoppers also noticed that they were wearing a mask while taking the snap!

“This made me smile when I scrolled in to take a closer look at the colours,” Val said.

“Great to see your photo taker wearing a mask!”

The baubles are on sale for $3.20 and are just one of the 2000 products that are part of the ‘super sale’ which was announced on Wednesday.