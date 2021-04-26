Woolworths have been forced to hit back at claims that it had changed the name of ANZAC biscuits to ‘Golden Oat’.

The retail giant had come under fire on social media after a shopper pointed out that the biscuit had been renamed in its latest catalogue.

The Facebook post prompted customers to say that they had succumbed to ‘cancel culture.’

However, in a statement, Woolies said they were not able to use the term ANZAC with out permission from the Department of Veterans’ Affairs.

The Department of Veterans’ Affairs states that only Anzac biscuits that are in line with the traditional recipe may use the name “Anzac”.

On the DVA website, it says “The use of the word ‘Anzac’ in the commercial production and sale of Anzac biscuits is usually approved, however the biscuits must not substantially deviate from the generally accepted recipe and shape, and must be referred to as ‘Anzac Biscuits’ or ‘Anzac Slice’ (not ‘Anzac Cookies’).’’

“Each year DVA declines applications for permits where products include the word ‘Anzac’ but which do not conform or bear any resemblance to generally accepted forms of Anzac biscuits – some examples include ‘Choc Chip Anzac Biscuits’, ‘Anzac cheesecake’, ‘Anzac muffin’ and ‘Anzac sandwich’.”

A Woolworths spokesperson said “The Department of Veterans’ Affairs has strict regulations around the word Anzac and how it can be used on products or in marketing,” the spokesperson said.

“We didn’t have the relevant approvals to use the term for this particular recipe placement in the catalogue and wanted to ensure we respected the regulations.

“We proudly stocked RSL Anzac biscuits, which help raise funds for veterans and their families, and have been through the required approval process.”