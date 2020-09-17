Woolworths has responded to customer complaints about their Ooshie’s being out of stock.

Customers took to social media saying they have been unable to grab their Ooshies when spending over $30 but Woolies says not worry.

In a statement, the supermarket said “We’re thrilled Woolworths customers are enjoying our Disney+ Ooshies and we’ve seen enormous demand across the country since we launched the program.’’

“Some stores have seen spikes in redemption over the last few days and we are working to replenish their stock in the days ahead. We thank customers for their patience and understanding given the popularity of the Disney+ Ooshies.”

Woolworths has confirmed stock levels should be back to normal in the next few days.